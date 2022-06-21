Two people injured in Tuesday morning crash

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 51 Tuesday morning.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

AUBURN — Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash at 6:47 a.m. at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 51.

Justyn McGrew, 26, of Hamilton, suffered head trauma and internal injuries. Nathan Osmun, 58, of Edgerton, Ohio, suffered head and knee lacerations.

Police said McGrew was traveling north on C.R. 51 when he allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to Osmun, who was driving west on S.R. 8. McGrew's 2017 Volkswagon Jetta was struck at a right angle, causing heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Osmun's 2010 Volkswagon SW sustained heavy front end damage.

Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.

County police were assisted by the Auburn Police Department and Butler Fire Department.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.