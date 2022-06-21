Two people injured in Tuesday morning crash

AUBURN — Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash at 6:47 a.m. at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 51.
Justyn McGrew, 26, of Hamilton, suffered head trauma and internal injuries. Nathan Osmun, 58, of Edgerton, Ohio, suffered head and knee lacerations.
Police said McGrew was traveling north on C.R. 51 when he allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to Osmun, who was driving west on S.R. 8. McGrew's 2017 Volkswagon Jetta was struck at a right angle, causing heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Osmun's 2010 Volkswagon SW sustained heavy front end damage.
Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Police Department and Butler Fire Department.
