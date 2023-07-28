BUTLER — After 62 years and three generations of family ownership in the community, the time was right for siblings Jeff Kaiser and Debbie Hollabaugh to sell Kaiser’s Food Center.
The store now operates as Butler Food Center with new owners.
The transition took place earlier this month.
“We had always spoke for years and years and years that we would probably leave together,” Kaiser said. “(Debbie) wanted to retire. I didn’t necessarily want to retire, but it was one of those things.”
“Our business has never been better,” Kaiser said. “It’s never been more valuable.
“We’ve had sales increases over the past five years that we could never dream of,” he continued, noting that social media has played a huge role in that growth.
It was through social media that the new owners inquired about purchasing the business.
“They saw what was going on on Facebook. They saw the draw of the surrounding towns that was coming here and they reached out to us,” Kaiser explained. The business was never marketed as being for sale, but when the prospective purchasers came forward, the siblings decided to listen.
“They just called us up and were interested. You do your homework and your research and you throw a price out there that you hope they won’t take, and they did.
“It was one of those things that kind surprised both Debbie and I,” he said. “Over the past five years, I would say probably three to four times a year, someone has offered to purchase us.
“We’ve had opportunities several times a year. We’ve always thrown that high number out, we don’t hear from them, and it just kind of goes away,” Kaiser said. “This is one that it didn’t go away.”
Since the change of ownership, the siblings and Jeff’s wife Laurie are still present in the store, helping the new owners and management become acclimated to the business and community and saying their good-byes.
“I didn’t realize how much the customers meant to me. I didn’t realize how much my employees meant to me,” Kaiser said. “You’re just going day to day, getting by. You don’t realize that the employees cared about you or that the customers cared about you.
“People have been bringing in pies that they’ve cooked for us. You’re just doing your job and you didn’t realize you did something that meant something to somebody.
“That’s sad, emotional, happy, all at the same time. … The amount of people that just come up and say, ‘We’re going to miss you so much.’ It’s been like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that.’ That’s the nice thing about this little community that you don’t get in a bigger town.
“It’s been very humbling and very sad for us in many ways,” he said.
“It’s nice we’re able to do what we want to do now and spend time with our families.”
In addition to saying goodbye to their customers, there are also the many vendors and suppliers they’ve dealt with over the years, as well as the bars and restaurants that purchase food from Kaiser’s.
The store was started by their grandfather and was carried on by Jerry and Bonnie Kaiser before Jeff and Debbie acquired it from their parents and kept the grocery store thriving.
The business endured COVID-19 — remaining on some days when it was just Debbie, Jeff and Laurie in the store.
“It’s bittersweet,” Hollabaugh said. “I thought it would be a bigger relief at the closing when we finalized everything. I thought, ‘This will be a big relief,’ but it wasn’t. It was more sad.
“I was at the place where I didn’t really want to retire, but probably the last year, everybody would tell me, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,” she continued.
“Probably the last year, I knew when it was time.”
Fellow independent grocers in the area have reached out to offer congratulations and show support. One individual shared how he and his late wife decided to sell their store and were able to enjoy six years together before she died from cancer.
“It’s a tough business,” Hollabaugh said. “It’s a very time-consuming business.”
“All these other grocery stores that other people would look at and say, ‘Oh, that’s your competition,” Kaiser said. “All of these stores are our friends that we sell product to.
“And vice versa,” Hollabaugh added.
“We don’t view Hamilton and Albright’s as competition. They’re our friends that we’ve dealt with and sold things to,” Kaiser said. “They’re not competitors, they’re friends.
“When someone like that tells Debbie that story, they’re family as well.”
“There’s very few grocery stores like this left any more,” Hollabaugh said. “We’re kind of like our own little group. We just all stick together and we help each other out.”
As for the future? “I think we’re both looking forward to some time off, some family time, spend time with our kids and our grandkids,” she said.
“We’ve had a lot of questions of, ‘Why didn’t you buy out? Just keep it going,” Kaiser said.
“I could have done that, and I could have worked another 10 years and just said, ‘Heck with it,’ locked the doors and closed it up like a lot of businesses do.
“This is the best chance for Butler to have a long-lasting grocery store. It’s so that it can continue to be successful, get some new people, new ideas in, keep the good that we were doing and add good.”
“I think he’d be proud of us,” Hollabaugh said of their father. “We’ve had a couple of comments on Facebook, ‘Your dad would be proud.’”
“Mom has said that to us a lot, that your dad would not believe what’s going on right now,” Kaiser added.
“It’s a different type of business than he ran,” Hollabaugh said. “We’ve had to adapt and change our business strategies.”
The family’s final full day of ownership was July 15, with the transfer to take place the following day.
“That was a tough day,” Kaiser said. “Saturday night, I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to come back and lock the store for the last time.’
“My daughter Alexis happened to come up from Indianapolis and was visiting,” he continued. “I thought, the store’s pulled me away so much from my family that I finally said, ‘No. When my kid comes to visit, I’m not leaving to go back and lock the store.’ That was kind of my first day of thinking I’m leaving this behind.
“In my mind, I wanted to be the last time locking the store, but then I thought, we did this to spend more time with our kids and our grandkids.
“I thought, ‘No. Forget about that. I’m not doing that.’ I just left the people who were going to close, close, and that was it.”
