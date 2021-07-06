AUBURN — “The devil’s in the details,” said Glenn Randall of Manchester, Tennessee, as he held up a tire valve cap from his 1966 Ford Shelby GT 350 at the Auburn Auction Park Saturday afternoon.
Randall pointed to features of the cap that showed its authenticity and that it was original to the vehicle.
Randall’s vehicle was one of about 325 automobiles on display at the Antique Automobile Club of America Central Spring Nationals meet car show. The show featured cars at least 25 years old, stretching back to the early days of automobiles.
“This is number 139 of 250 built,” Randall said of his Shelby. “It has been completely restored. Every nut, bolt, screw.”
For parts that were replaced, Randall said, “new, old stock” was used. The phrase, he explained, refers to parts ordered when a vehicle was new, and then were never used.
The car’s paint job in “Wimbledon White” also was the vehicle’s original color.
“Keep them original,” Randall urged.
Tim Scheerhorn traveled from Belmont, Michigan, to show off his red 1948 MG TC with right-hand steering.
“The car was a barn find. I finished it March of 2020 and had no place to bring it because nobody would let me bring it anywhere and so this is the coming out party,” Scheerhorn said, smiling broadly as he gestured toward his vehicle.
“I am retired so it was my focus,” he said.
“Just the lines of the car, it makes my heart race. You can’t dedicate that much time and effort into something without having a passion for it. And that’s truly my passion. MGs for sure but this car in particular.”
Parked alongside Scheerhorn’s MG was a 1932 MG-M type, owned by brothers Mike and Doug Jansen of Kendallville. The Jansens have owned the vehicle for seven years.
“When we bought it, it didn’t run. We had to actually drag it onto a trailer,” Mike Jansen said.
The brothers acquired the car from a friend in the MG Car Club from Detroit who was planning on restoring it and never did, Jansen said.
“We did it all ourselves except those things that needed to be professionally done, like paint,” he said of the car’s restoration.
All the work took place in their garage in Kendallville. It took about six years to complete the restoration, Jansen said.
Explaining his love of MGs, Jansen said, “They’re such a great car. Early MGs are credited for starting the sports car craze in the United States.”
He explained soldiers in the military who were stationed in England would have seen the MG TC that was a popular British sports car and would have them shipped back to the United States on their return.
Tim and Julia Wolfe of Sidney, Ohio, brought their 1930 Chrysler Model 70 Royal Coupe to Saturday’s show. They have owned the car since 1998 and also own a 1930 Model 70 Brougham, which was built just four days prior to their Chrysler Model 70, Tim Wolfe explained.
“That vehicle is all-original and roadworthy,” Wolfe said of the Brougham.
The couple said they drive their antique automobiles regularly. They and a group of friends, who also own antique cars, get together with their vehicles every Friday night, driving them to go out to eat and then parking them around the courthouse in their hometown.
Meet chairman Steve Moskowitz of Hershey, Pennsylvania, said the club has held its central meet in Auburn for several years, but did not conduct the meet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Antique Automobile Club of America is the world’s largest antique car club. We have events all over the United States and even, in good years without COVID, outside the country. We have car meets and car tours,” Moskowitz said.
“Today is our big car show. Participants compete for awards in a number of categories.”
He said the club has about 800 judges within its system, with a couple of hundred involved in judging at the Auburn event.
“We’re going to have a whole bunch of winners today, a lot of happy people. We’ve had great weather and our folks have been thoroughly impressed, as always, with the hospitality of the local people. The downtown cruise (Friday evening) was a big hit with our members. We thoroughly enjoyed that,” Moskowitz said.
A team of judges also was out Saturday, picking the two best cars that they had seen all day, Moskowitz said.
“Those cars will go on next year to compete for the Zenith Award, which will basically give out our ‘car of the year,’” he added.
