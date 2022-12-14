AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Jonathan P. Diehm of the 1200 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jose Tirador-Soto of the 400 block of Williams Street, Angola, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Ryan A. Dunn of the 400 block of East Camden Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. He received credit for 31 days served while the case was pending.
Sandra Milena Yanez Perez of the 2800 block of New Haven Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served,for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy A. Barth of the 900 block of Eckhart Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Gregory A. McKeddie of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Van Wert, Ohio, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Gabriel D. Foss of the 2300 block of Tuscon Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for inhaling toxic vapors, a Class B misdemeanor. She received credit for seven days served while the case was pending.
Amber A. Nelson of the 1800 block of C.R. 20, Corunna, was fined $100 for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jared Wayne Forrest of the 3000 block of C.R. 52, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 355 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Patrick Francis Burnham of the 11000 block of Lock Port Way, New Haven, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 359 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Corey S. Roszman of the 100 block of North McConnell Street, Alger, Ohio, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dakota John Fell of the 300 block of South Union Avenue, Ashley, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Amber Necole McCoy of the 100 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for four days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 351 days.
Crystal Garnett Robertson of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, received a one year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.