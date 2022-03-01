ASHLEY — A pothole in the roadway may have caused an Ashley man's vehicle to go off the road and roll over in the 200 block of C.R. 35 just after 5 p.m. Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Dillon Kline, 23, of Ashley, did not report any injuries in the crash. Police said the 2008 Chevrolet E25 van he was driving is a total loss, however.
According to a news release, Kline was traveling north in the 200 block of C.R. 35 when his van hit a pothole in the roadway. Kline stated he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. It collided with an electrical pole before driving into a ditch on the east side of the roadway, coming to rest on its passenger side.
County police were assisted by Hamilton Police, the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Noel's Towing Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.