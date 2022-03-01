Ashley man unhurt in crash

An Ashley man did not report any injuries after the van he was driving hit a pothole and left the roadway in the 200 block of C.R. 35 just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police said the van was a total loss.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

ASHLEY — A pothole in the roadway may have caused an Ashley man's vehicle to go off the road and roll over in the 200 block of C.R. 35 just after 5 p.m. Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.

Dillon Kline, 23, of Ashley, did not report any injuries in the crash. Police said the 2008 Chevrolet E25 van he was driving is a total loss, however.

According to a news release, Kline was traveling north in the 200 block of C.R. 35 when his van hit a pothole in the roadway. Kline stated he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. It collided with an electrical pole before driving into a ditch on the east side of the roadway, coming to rest on its passenger side.

County police were assisted by Hamilton Police, the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Noel's Towing Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.