AUBURN — Michelle Phillips bought the most expensive wheelbarrow in an auction Thursday night in downtown Auburn.
Phillips paid $2,000 for “Beyond the Rainbow” by artist Shellie Bellinger. She also won the bidding on “Come to the Garden” by Pat Delagrange for $500.
All 20 decorated miniature wheelbarrows from this summer’s downtown Auburn art display, “That’s How We Roll,” were sold in the annual dinner-auction event under a tent on the east side of the courthouse square.
The event raised more than $21,000 from the sale of wheelbarrows, plus special experiences such as lighting the giant Frosty the Snowman display at the annual Christmas Parade.
Proceeds from the sale of each wheelbarrow were split evenly between the artist and the Downtown Auburn Business Association, which sponsors the annual outdoor art exhibit.
Cash prizes went to artists who created the top three wheelbarrows in judging by Eric Carlson, an art professor from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
“A Place to Rest” by Jessica Greene won first prize. “When Life Hands You Lemons” by Tracy Maloy placed second. “Come to the Garden” by Pat Delagrange took third prize.
