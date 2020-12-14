AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The cases cover a three-day period from Saturday through Monday. They bring the county’s total to 2,574 since the start of the pandemic and 609 in the first 14 days of December — an average of 43 per day.
Monday’s new patients are evenly distributed among age groups. They include four between birth and age 10; 14 between ages 11-20; 16 from 21-30 years of age; 19 between 31-40; 17 who are 41-50 years old; 18 who are 51-60; 10 who are 61-70; 12 who are 71-80; three who are 81-90 and three between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 214 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 10o since Friday, including 38 who have been treated by intensive-care units, an increase of two.
Students exposed
The DeKalb Eastern school district reported Monday that contract tracing was required due to a confirmed COVID case during an athletic event involving the Eastside middle school boys basketball team. Contract tracing is complete, and parents of the six affected sixth-grade student-athletes have been contacted. For parents who have not received communication from the school, there is no need to self-quarantine.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Statewide pace slows
Compared to a week ago, COVID-19 case counts are running a little lower across Indiana.
Whether it’s representative of a coming reduction in cases long-term or a short-term blip will take more time to tell, but there’s been some small improvement week-to-week.
Locally, the situation has improved somewhat, too, as deaths in the four-county area continue to slow.
On Monday, Indiana added 4,967 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, down from about 5,600 cases on Monday last week. Sunday’s case count of 5,898 was also lower than the previous Sunday at about 6,600.
Indiana has been posting higher case counts recently, averaging about 6,400 cases per day over the last week, although that was down about 100 cases per day from the week before.
The state logged 37 deaths Sunday and 35 deaths Monday, far lower than the monthly average of 77 per day, although death counts are always the least in Sunday and Monday reports. Case counts are almost always the highest on Tuesday as a reporting lag from the weekend catches up on the second day of the work week.
The four-county area recorded no new deaths over Sunday and Monday, as deaths have slowed significantly across the region. The four counties combined to post 70 deaths total in the period between Oct. 21 and Nov. 30, but only nine deaths in the first 13 days of December.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to deflate at a slow rate, with the state dropping to 3,072 total patients in treatment for COVID-19. That’s the lowest total since Nov. 17, as hospital numbers have come down off their peak of more than, 3,400 on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, also dropped from their all-time high of 448 patients on Dec. 1 to 345 as of Sunday.
Death counts have remained high, however, as increases in deaths usually lag about a week or two behind new hospitalizations. With hospitalizations peaking at the end of November, the state may start seeing death numbers start to decline a bi,t too.
Locally, case counts didn’t slow much over the weekend despite the improved statewide numbers.
Over Sunday and Monday, Steuben County added 92 new cases, while Noble County added 56 new cases and LaGrange County increased by 25.
No new deaths were reported over the last two days. Noble County remains at 51 deaths all time followed by DeKalb County with 44, LaGrange County with 40 and Steuben County with 16.
