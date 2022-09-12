AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is issuing DeKalb County Free Fall Fair resident parking permits.
Permits will be issued from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19-23 at the police department, 210 S. Cedar St.
These passes will allow residents to park in the resident parking areas without being ticketed or towed.
Persons requesting permits will be required to show some type of identification verifying their address and must have the license plate numbers of the vehicles that will display the parking permits.
Residents who live in the following areas will be able to obtain a maximum of two resident parking permits to display in their vehicles:
• 11th Street between Main and Union;
• 12th Street between Main and Union;
• 13th Street between Main and Union;
• 14th Street between Cedar and Union;
• 15th Street between Union and Indiana;
• Cedar Street between 11th and 15th streets;
• Center Street between 7th and 15th streets; and
• 4th Street between Jackson and Cedar streets.
As resident parking areas will be limited and may not be adequate to hold all resident vehicles, Auburn Police asks residents to use off-street parking, such as driveways, if available.
Police also ask the resident parking permits only be displayed in vehicles that belong to actual residents and not be given or used by friends or family members.
Resident parking permits displayed in vehicles that are not registered with the Auburn Police Department will be subject to ticket and tow.
Should resident parking be full near your home or in your block, seek an alternative resident parking area in another block or seek parking on a street that is without parking restrictions.
Police ask all residents to be respectful to those who have off-street parking and not block access to driveways.
