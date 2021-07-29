BUTLER — Butler police arrested a Texas man on a warrant from Grayson County, Texas, on charges of crimes against children.
Thomas Graham Siebert, 71, of Whitesboro, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said since Monday, he had been working with the U.S. Marshal’s office in Texas who had information that Siebert might be staying in Butler.
On Tuesday, Officer Bill Gould responded to a civil complaint, and upon arrival, learned that Siebert was involved. Siebert was arrested on the Grayson County warrant, Heffelfinger said.
