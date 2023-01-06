AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council Tuesday approved an ordinance amending portions of its itinerant vendor provisions.
According to the ordinance, it has been determined than an amendment will be beneficial for downtown Auburn and will provide flexibility for food vendors and provide options for those wishing to use the downtown.
The ordinance is intended to eliminate layers of procedures to approve a downtown food truck vendor, among other things.
At a previous meeting, Mayor Mike Ley clarified the difference between a food truck and an itinerant vendor, stating that if they are licensed as a food truck, they are a food truck. If they are not, they fall under the itinerant vendor definition.
According to the ordinance, each itinerant vendor applicant shall pay a license fee, ranging from $25 for a one-day license to $300 for a one-year license.
Food truck vendor applicants pay a $100 one-year license fee and a $50 renewal fee.
According to the ordinance, only food trucks may park at pre-established designated locations. Parking at pre-established designated locations is as available and will not be reserved. Pre-established locations are reviewed annually by the Auburn Board of Works.
Councilman Kevin Webb questioned the fees paid by food trucks and itinerant vendors.
“Is the food truck paying just a hundred dollars? And so the door-to-door vendors and stuff, they’re going to pay the upper fee?” he said.
“Well, I think the itinerant, that has already been in place and that goes with other communities like ours, they have the same pay scale, if you will,” said Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt.
“Food truck vendors, we looked at that in regards to other communities like ours and the one-hundred dollar mark seemed more reasonable for all communities.”
“Well, this was a part of the discussion when we first passed this because a lot of food trucks don’t have brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants in the town, in the city, and they’re not paying property taxes that the restaurants and stuff are paying,” Webb said.
“The $300 a year or whatever kind of balanced out, compared to what restaurants were paying, you know, several thousand dollars a year for their property taxes.”
DeWitt said of the three food trucks that are owned by Auburn residents, two have brick-and-mortar businesses.
“And that’s cool, I understand pushing that issue, but it kind of makes it unfair, I guess. If you’re a food truck, what’s the difference whether you’re owned by a local restaurant or owned by other companies? I don’t know if that’s a fair fee," Webb said.
Webb said he also thinks food trucks are taking away some of the profits of local restaurants.
“I think we’ve got to start somewhere,” said DeWitt.
“If $100 is unreasonable I would be open to that, but what would a reasonable cost be?”
DeWitt said there has been a lot of economic growth in food trucks since food trucks first were talked about seven years ago.
“I think we’ve got to do something, and if its not the right something right now, maybe we kind of revisit it in six months, or we revisit it in a year and see how that’s affected things," she added.
“I just think its way low if you give a hundred dollar initial fee and then you only charge 50 bucks the year after that. I don’t thinks that’s fair to the local restaurants,” Webb said.
After further discussion, Webb noted that no one from “brick-and-mortar restaurants” attended Tuesday’s public hearing on the ordinance.
“So I guess I’ll just go with the flow,” he added.
“I am glad to see we’re opening up spots and not limiting so much as we used to be, because there’s lot of places around downtown that can have these there and locate them there and it will be beneficial to other businesses as well,” said Councilman Jim Finchum.
“In the future, we can look at it and amend it if we run into trouble,” Webb noted.
Also Tuesday night:
• Councilman Mike Walter reported that the red light on top of the Fulton Street water tower has been out for several weeks. He suggested waiting for better weather before sending someone up to replace it.
• Ley said as part of his "open door" policy he will begin setting aside two one-hour periods a month for time with council members. For January, Ley has scheduled Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m. and Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. He said visits should be limited to two council members at a time to avoid violating Indiana's Open Door Policy.
