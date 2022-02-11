WATERLOO — DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School held their annual science fair competition Wednesday.
In the senior division (grades 9-12), the following students won special prizes of $20 gift cards to Mad Anthony’s:
Gavin Kling — Best use of research.
Mallory Eltzroth — Best display graphics.
Mallory Eltzroth — Best real world application.
Isaac Schweitzer — Best real world problem solving.
Winners in scientific categories in senior division:
Mallory Eltzroth, first place in microbiology (trophy and $50).
Matthias Hefty, first place in engineering, (trophy and $50).
Olivia Rigby, first place in plant science, (trophy and $50).
Olivia Woodcox, first place in behavioral and social science, (trophy and $50).
Isaac Schweitzer, second place in behavioral and social science, (trophy).
Silas Refner, first place in earth and environmental science, (trophy and $50).
Gavin Kling, second place in earth and environmental science, (trophy).
Overall Winners in the senior division:
Matthias Hefty, first place, (trophy and $500).
Olivia Woodcox, second place, (trophy and $400).
Silas Refner, third place, (trophy and $300).
Olivia Rigby, fourth place, (trophy and $200).
Isaac Schweitzer, fifth place, (trophy and $100).
In the junior division (grades 6-8), the following students won cash prizes:
Veronicka Bauman, first place in behavioral and social science, (trophy and $50).
Titus Refner, first place in plant science, (trophy and $50).
Overall winners in the junior division
Titus Refner, first place, (trophy and $300).
Veronicka Bauman, second place (trophy and $200).
The schools thank Judge Adam Squiller, Ron Hefty, Lisa Conrad, and Detective Brady Thomas who took time to come and help students with the event.
The schools also thank Auburn Moose, Brown and Brown Insurance, Mad Anthony’s, Therma Tru, State Farm Insurance, Nucor, Rathburn Tool, Metal Technologies, Steel Dynamics and Bowers Engineering for making donations to allow the schools to give cash and prizes to the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.