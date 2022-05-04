AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced Brandy Coburn has joined its board.
“We welcome Brandy and believe she will bring her own unique talents and perspectives to AMS.” said Ann Finchum, executive director of AMS.
Coburn works for the City of Auburn as executive assistant to Mayor Mike Ley. Prior to working for the city, she worked in international education as the director of admissions for a school that taught English as a Second Language.
She has an associate degree in business administration with emphasis in management and marketing from Indiana Tech.
She serves on the DeKalb Humane Society and Visitors Bureau board and also heads up the Community Cat (TNR) Program. She lives in Auburn with her two sons, Alex and Michael.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown, rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
