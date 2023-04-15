Eckhart Public Library announces events
AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of April 17-22.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
10-11:30 a.m. — Eckhart Envoys, main library.
11:30-12:15 p.m. — Social Science Surveyors, main library.
3:30-7 p.m. — Bat art, teen library.
3:30-4 p.m. — It’s Elementary!, main library.
4-5 p.m. — Sit! Stay! Relax! (therapy dogs), teen library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, main library.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons & Dragons, main library.
Wednesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, main library.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Superhero Shrinky Dinks bracelets, teen library.
Thursday, April 20
4:30-7 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen anime club, teen library.
Friday, April 21
9 a.m. to noon — Library deliveries, off site.
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
9:30-10 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
11-11:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO club, main library.
4-5 p.m. — Teen art club, teen library.
Saturday, April 22
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Local author fair, main library.
