Colt Landis was born Jan. 14 to Jacob and Heather Ford of Auburn. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins siblings Reed and Emma.
Paternal grandparents are Tom and Brenda Ford of Hamilton. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Paula Shipe of Waterloo. John Shipe of Auburn and Paul and Peggy Miller of Waterloo are the baby’s great-grandparents.
