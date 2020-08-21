AUBURN — After 14 years in downtown Auburn, Wally’s Barber Shop moved Tuesday to Ensley Avenue, just west of Main Street.
The shop’s history goes back farther than that. Roy Hampshire started the business in 1968 in the 200 block of East 7th Street, and current owner Wally Fleming bought it from him August 2006.
Fleming had started his career as a barber two years earlier. He grew up as the son of a beautician.
“She wasn’t home one night, and my brother had a hot date and needed a haircut,” Fleming said. He picked up a set of clippers and never really put them down, he said.
Later, Fleming married the daughter of a barber, and his father-in-law encouraged him to attend barber college in Fort Wayne. He started his professional career in 2004.
Fleming grew up in Kendallville, but chose Auburn to buy his own shop and eventually moved to Auburn in 2014.
“I just always loved Auburn, even as a kid,” he said. “It’s just a really neat town — full of good people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.