Morrow reappointed to optometry board
INDIANAPOLIS — Douglas Morrow of Auburn, founder of Vision Source Innovative Eye Care, has been reappointed to the Indiana Optometry Board.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the appointments earlier this week. Also reappointed were:
Richard Hester of Carmel, senior partner with Indiana Business Advisors;
James Hunter of Trafalgar, adjunct clinical professor at the Indiana University School of Optometry, director of the Dr. James E. and Linda K. Hunter Laser and Surgical Care Clinic at the Atwater Eye Care Center; and
Natalie Olinger-Stine of Columbus, former partner at Olinger and Larkin PTR
These members will serve on the board until Sept. 30, 2026.
