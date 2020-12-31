Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. The agenda includes annual appointments to county board and commissions.
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn. The agenda includes appointments to committees by the mayor and council.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees work session to discuss upcoming agenda Items and strategic planning; superintendent’s office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The meeting is open to the public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business but is not to be considered a public community meeting. The meeting site is fully accessible. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact the Superintendent’s Office at 920-1011. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. No more than 25 people will be admitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.