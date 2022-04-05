INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, recently welcomed DeKalb County students Carter Norrick and Olivia Rigby to the Statehouse where they participated in the state’s page program.
Norrick, a senior, and Rigby, a junior, both attend DeKalb High School.
While at the Statehouse the students toured the offices of all branches of the government, helped staff with daily responsibilities and joined him on the floor of the House to witness the legislative process.
The page program operates during the legislative session, which wrapped up March 9.
“Working alongside state legislators is a great opportunity for these young students to learn about their state government,” Smaltz said. “Carter and Olivia both worked hard that day and were eager to help where needed. It was exciting to welcome them to the Statehouse.”
Smaltz said students between the ages of 13 and 18 are eligible to take part in the page program.
For more information, call 800-382-9841 or email Smaltz at H52@iga.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.