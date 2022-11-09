GARRETT —Newcomers Luke Ice and Matt Freeze won contested races on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board in Tuesday’s election. Both are graduates of the GHS Class of 1996.
Ice, 44, received 52.86% of the votes with 668, compared to 539 votes for incumbent president Tamara “Tami” Best for the at-large seat.
He and his wife, Olivia are the parents of four children, Collin, Jackson, Piper and Amelia Ice, all students at Garrett schools.
Ice is a Garrett graduate and is a design engineer with Johnson & Johnson doing research in additive manufacturing and robotics. He serves as a volunteer coach and a softball board member.
Ice thanked Best for her years so far on the school board noting it will be a high bar to uphold.
“I am looking forward to try to make GKB the best I can,” he added.
Freeze and his wife, Jamie (Vogel) Freeze are the parents of daughters Madison, 15 and Mackenzie, 9, both students at Garrett.
A Garrett graduate, he works as a mechanical design engineer. Freeze has been active with the Garrett girls softball team, and serves at a Garrett Middle School Mentor. He is also a volunteer at County Line Garrett in different capacities.
“I am very appreciative of every one who supported me,” he said.
Looking forward, he plans to support the school systems the best that he can.
The new board members will take their oaths of office at an organizational meeting the first week of January. They join Jerry Weller, Mark Thrush and Dan Weimer.
