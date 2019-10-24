GARRETT — Betty Roose of Garrett is celebrating her 90th birthday.
She was born Nov. 11, 1929. She has a daughter, Debbie Lovins; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Roose; a granddaughter, Brandy Kyler; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Kyler and Kassidy Kyler.
A surprise 90th birthday party will take place in her honor on Nov. 10 from 2-5 p.m. at the Waterloo Depot. All friends and relatives are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.