AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday implemented new mask requirements for employees in accordance with an executive order signed last week by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The rule defines a mask as a face covering that may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items such as scarfs, bandanas and T-shirts. The mouth and nose should be covered. A face shield is considered equivalent to a mask.
Under the standards adopted Monday and effective immediately:
• All public spaces will require the wearing of masks by people age 8 and older entering county buildings.
• All employees must maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance from the public and each other. If work stations are unable to maintain the physical distancing, employees will be required to wear masks.
• Employees who are working and stationary and maintaining a solitary working environment while physical distancing may remove their masks.
• When employees need to leave their work stations to go somewhere else in the building, even within their own office, they must wear their mask if there is a potential that social distancing cannot be achieved.
• Employees engaged in county business with the public must be masked.
• Employees in vehicles by themselves are not required to wear masks.
• Employees in a vehicle with another employee on county business are required to wear masks.
• Once an employee exits a vehicle, if he or she is unable to maintain physical distancing, her or she is required to wear a mask.
• When outside, if able to maintain physical distancing, employees do not have to wear masks. If unable to maintain social distancing, employees must wear masks.
• DeKalb County Sheriff Department employees, in the performance of official duties, are exempt from the masking guidelines. The sheriff has discretion to implement policies for his employees regarding masking.
