AUBURN — One driver complained of pain after a rear-end collision in downtown Auburn Wednesday at 5:03 p.m., the Auburn Police Department said.
Troy D. Chappel, 25, of Auburn complained of neck pain, but declined emergency medical treatment and said he would go to a hospital later, a police report said.
Chappel’s 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Brendan J. Miazgowicz, 19, of Auburn, at the intersection of Jackson and 7th streets, police said.
Miazgowicz told police his vehicle’s brakes had malfunctioned and were leaking, possibly due to pulling a trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.