ASHLEY — The Ashley High School biennial alumni reunion will be held on Saturday, June 12, subject to recommendations of the Steuben County Board of Health.
The reunion will take place at the Hudson United Brethren Church Hall, with a social hour beginning at 4 p.m. and dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who attended Ashley High School for any amount of time is welcome to attend. Anyone who did not receive a registration form or who has questions should contact Bonnie Deetz at 349-8881 or Steve Grill at 668-9945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.