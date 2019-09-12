AUBURN — After three days of meetings this week to craft its 2020 budget, the DeKalb County Council is going into overtime.
The council will continue its budget session Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
“This has been a very time-consuming process, and we want to get it right … because our employees are important to us, and we want to do what we can to make sure they’re being paid fairly and equitably,” said Rick Ring, president of the council.
This week, the council voted to adopt a job classification system presented Monday by a consulting firm that studied the county’s approximately 250 positions.
Ring said the same classification system has been used by state government since the 1970s, and more than 60 other Indiana counties also use it.
The council still needs to approve job descriptions recommended by the consulting firm, Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates of Muncie.
“Over the last few years, we have identified the fact that we had issues with our job descriptions, both good and bad, high and low,” Ring said.
“We were very adamant about doing a comprehensive study of our positions and our pay rates. We knew that it would come back with a lot of work that needed to be done,” he said.
“There is no way we can make this fix in one year. This is a process that will probably take us three or four years to get us where we need to be,” Ring added.
Monday, Ring said making all the adjustments suggested by the consultant’s report would require a 13.5% increase in the county’s budget. He said this year, the council will be able to increase its budget by 2.5%.
The consultants’ report divides county employees into five main categories and shows pay levels for those jobs in counties that are neighboring or of similar size.
The report found significant differences in pay for some county employees with similar jobs.
Ring said the council’s challenge over the next couple of years will be to correct those salary levels.
