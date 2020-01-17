ANGOLA — Five local Trine University students completed their degree requirements at the end of the fall 2019 semester:
• Jennifer Duty of Wolcottville, completing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science degree;
• Franklin Ekete of Auburn, completing a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering degree;
• Audri Hayward of Hudson, completing a Bachelor of Science in psychology degree;
• Madelyn Keegan of Hamilton, completing a Bachelor of Science in psychology degree; and
• Ariel Shutt of Wolcottville, completing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science degree.
Three local students taking classes through Trine University’s TrineOnline earned their degrees at the end of the Fall 2019 semester:
• Allie Campbell of Auburn, completing a Master of Science in Leadership degree;
• Travis Carunchia of Auburn, completing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Applied Management degree; and
• Holly Singleton of Kendallville, completing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Applied Management degree.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree at their own pace, in a convenient online setting.
Dean’s list
Several local students from Trine University’s main campus were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term. To earn dean’s list honors, a main campus student must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.749.
Area students named to the dean’s list:
• Zackery Cline of Butler, majoring in business administration;
• Cady Conrad of Waterloo, majoring in psychology-BS;
• Nicholas Funk of Auburn, majoring in marketing;
• Colin Goebel of Auburn, majoring in exercise science;
• Bianca Johnston of Kendallville, majoring in elementary education/special ed dual licensure;
• Madelyn Keegan of Hamilton, majoring in psychology-BS;
• Kathrine Kline of Kendallville, majoring in biomedical engineering;
• Seth Knepper of Auburn, majoring in mechanical engineering;
• Logan Marchioni of Waterloo, majoring in chemical engineering;
• Shad Neace of Kendallville, majoring in mechanical engineering;
• Darek Schneider of Spencerville, majoring in design engineering technology;
• Morgan Spade of Corunna, majoring in accounting; and
• Evan Zielke of Auburn, majoring in computer engineering.
Also, Hailey Fisher of Auburn is one of the students from Trine University’s TrineOnline named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term. Fisher is majoring in psychology-BS.
To earn dean’s list honors, a TrineOnline student must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.749.
