WATERLOO — School officials, board members and the public had opportunities to share their thoughts about facility improvements during a school board work session Thursday at DeKalb Middle School.
Several attendees participated in the discussion that lasted about two hours.
Superintendent Steve Teders opened the evening with an overview since the last work session.
“We’ve applied a prioritization metric to that (document),” Teders explained. “It was just a metric that we developed a couple of years ago when we did our phase one project for many of the improvements that you see here in the middle school, on the 6-12 campus, the ag shop and the cardio/weight room at the high school.
“The metric really focuses on safety and security; it’s the largest piece of the metric,” he explained.
Other factors in the metric included utilization by students, operation and maintenance efficiency, alignment with the mission of Portrait of a Baron and what Teders referred to as the DeKalb pride factor.
“We can sit here, use the metric, read through what each of the pieces represent, and we would probably have 100 different scores across the board,” Teders continued. “This is not a one-size fits all or a be-all, end-all metric.
“I think we can all agree that there may be differences based on your perspective, your opinion, your history, your interaction, if you have kids involved, if you don’t, if you’re a parent, if you’re a staff member, if you’re a taxpayer.
“I think the prioritization schedule at least gives us a starting point where, in a rank order, these projects fall,” Teders said.
Documents available at the meeting — and available on the district’s website — highlighted each of the six schools in the district: DeKalb High School, DeKalb Middle School, Country Meadow Elementary, McKenney-Harrison Elementary, Waterloo Elementary and James R. Watson Elementary.
The document purposely leaves out any dollar estimates, Teders noted.
“If you recall, the board, in the last month, has entered into an agreement with Garmann Miller, who is our design firm, and they’re going to take this list of projects and put updated estimates to them,” Teders said.
The previous estimates were a couple of years old. “We know the numbers, as they were, were not accurate, or maybe not even anywhere close,” he said. “Let’s focus on the prioritization without thinking about the dollars and cents. I think that’s a worthwhile exercise.
“Over the last two months, I’ve heard conversations of people that the district is looking to do a $35 million project or a $20 million project,” Teders said. “To my knowledge, this board has not made a decision on any amount of project to take on.
“To assume otherwise is very premature through all of this. Removing the numbers will help until we get updated estimates from Garmann Miller.”
The firm went through all of the facilities for a fresh perspective on needs, receiving input from the district’s maintenance director, building principals and custodians.
Materials at Thursday’s meeting — also available on the website — included bond models for projects ranging from $5 million to $35 million.
For each of the buildings, upgrading the fire alarm systems topped the priority list with the maximum rating (5.0).
The playgrounds at Country Meadow and Waterloo Elementary also received the highest priority rating.
Other projects receiving high ratings include the following:
DeKalb High School — next round of brick tuck pointing (4.9), address leakage at the front office (4.8) and upgrade fire extinguisher cabinets with ADA pulls (4.7).
DeKalb Middle School — roof inspections and repairs (4.9), DDC controls upgrade (4.9).
Country Meadow Elementary — exterior brick repair and tuck pointing (4.9), main power upgrade and increase generator size (4.9), DDC controls upgrade (4.9).
McKenney-Harrison Elementary — DDC controls upgrade (4.9).
Waterloo Elementary — replace carpet in classrooms (4.9), HVAC overhaul (4.9), upgrade to temp spec units (4.9).
James R. Watson Elementary — exterior brick repair and tuck pointing (4.9), DDC controls upgrade (4.9), generator for emergency egress, fire alarm, security and technology (4.9).
The list also includes relocating the baseball and softball facilities north of the current football field, a press box and home bleachers with capacity for 3,000 people at the football field, home concessions and restrooms, a ticket booth and front entry gate, parking lot upgrades at the football field and sound system and security cameras.
“A lot of thought has gone into this list,” board member Heather Krebs said. “The task before this board is to figure out how do we want to go about financing things, how we want to go about structuring a long-term plan to get these accomplished.
“I don’t know that we can do these all right away, but I really appreciate all of the thought and the metrics that have gone into developing the prioritization.”
“When it comes to the priorities, are we going to prioritize all of the highest scores together or will we have to do it by building?” board member Tony Baker asked.
Teders said the fire alarm systems and media center upgrades would likely be addressed at the same time in each of the buildings.
“When we get the proposed quotes, will we get a detailed scope of work?” Baker asked.
“(Garmann Miller) will give us something in advance and we’ll get it in your hands so you can review it, pick through it and come up with all the questions you have,” Teders responded. He added Garmann Miller would have representatives at the meeting when the information is presented.
“All of this is important and needs to be done,” board member Valerie Armstrong said. “Like Heather said, it’s going to be a matter of what we decide as a board we want to take on.
“It will be important to see what everything comes in at,” she said. “Maybe we’ll have to re-rate what is urgent and what can wait a little bit longer.”
“We also have to consider what our stakeholders are willing to take on,” board member Jeff Johnson said. “I’d love to see everything on this list come to fruition, absolutely, no doubt in my mind.”
Johnson inquired about the spending limit without incurring a petition/remonstrance/referendum.
Teders said the threshold for public projects is determined by statute. “Essentially, $6.1 million is the threshold for any one site to avoid having this go to some sort of remonstrance, petition or referendum,” he said.
“Theoretically, $36.6 million would not qualify then to go remonstrance, petition or referendum,” Teders said. “We were not at that level with the old numbers, and unless the numbers come in so far out of whack from what we’re thinking of, I guess we’ll wait and see. Time will tell.”
“We have a lot of stuff on our plate, and I hope everybody understands,” Johnson said. “It’s a sensory overload situation. You’re getting a drink of water through a fire hose.
“We know it all needs to be done, to some extent. I want to shoot the moon too, but can we?” he asked.
“What if we did a bond every year for the next three years?” board president Greg Lantz asked. “Instead of taking — and I’m just throwing numbers out — a $50 million bond this year at a higher interest, we could spread it over three years to see how that compares.
“I would like to see how that flows into our tax rate,” he said. “We want to hedge against high interest. I want to understand the risk if assessed values go down.
“If there is a downturn and assessed value goes down, what happens to these property tax rates and how is that levied against the individual homeowner and stakeholder?”
Teders said another thing to keep in mind is the district has experienced two consecutive years of enrollment growth. If that trend continues, particularly in southern parts of the district, building a new elementary school in the next 10 years could be a possibility.
The school board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday.
