1961 Diane Gray, Auburn

1962 Janet Coleman, Waterloo

1963 Marilee Hughes, Garrett

1964 Maria Gonzalez, Eastside

1965 Cathy Barcus, Garrett

1966 Jo Voss, Waterloo

1967 Sandy Pfefferkorn, Waterloo

1968 Bridgett Cox, Hamilton

1969 Cindy Dickman, Auburn

1970 Connie Rapp, Garrett

1971 Sheila Lillie, Garrett

1972 Janice Dove, Garrett

1973 Jayne Ellison, Auburn

1974 Jamie Wise, Garrett

1975 Lauri Davis, Eastside

1976 Sue Call, Hamilton

1977 Joy Zeigler, Eastside

1978 Susan Griffith, Hamilton

1979 Diane Stahl

1980 Beth VanZile, Garrett

1981 Joy Hixson, Garrett

1982 Colleen Thomas, Hamilton

1983 Angie Gollmer, Eastside

1984 Traci Weilbaker

1985 Michelle Dangler, Eastside

1986 Lynn Brown, DeKalb

1987 Beth Washler, Eastside

1988 Tanessa Burnett, DeKalb

1989 Melissa Crow, Eastside

1990 Catina Hart, Garrett

1991 Stacey Warstler, Eastside

1992 Dawn Libby, Faith Christian Academy

1993 Kelly Miller, Eastside

1994 Jaime Mitchell, Auburn

1995 Deanna Graves, Eastside

1996 Nikki Gurtner, Hamilton

1997 Jillian Brinkman, DeKalb

1998 Tonya Armstrong, Auburn

1999 Holly Brewer, Garrett

2000 Lyndsey Johnson, DeKalb

2001 Sarah Haworth, DeKalb

2002 Megan Meadors, DeKalb

2003 Ashley Bauman, DeKalb (first year of open pageant format)

2004 Kelli Dove, Garrett

2005 Allie Gurtner, DeKalb

2006 Cassie Barnhart, Garrett

2007 Lauren Marshall, Garrett

2008 Ashton Johnson, Garrett

2009 Mei-Lyn Yeoh, Lakewood Park

2010 Terrin Thomas, Auburn

2011 Paige Grate, DeKalb

2012 Madison Seifert, Auburn

2013 Samantha Hunt, Auburn, (Ball State)

2014 Megan Smaltz, Auburn

2015 Alexandrea Gottfried, Garrett

2016 McKenna Clifford, DeKalb, (Purdue)

2017 Delaney Atkinson, Garrett

2018 Pyper Dobson, Garrett (held inside, weather)

2019 Caitlyn Taylor (Purdue)

2020 Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021 Payton Warfield, Garrett

2022 Lauren Brown, Eastside (Purdue).

* Compiled by Sue Carpenter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.