1961 Diane Gray, Auburn
1962 Janet Coleman, Waterloo
1963 Marilee Hughes, Garrett
1964 Maria Gonzalez, Eastside
1965 Cathy Barcus, Garrett
1966 Jo Voss, Waterloo
1967 Sandy Pfefferkorn, Waterloo
1968 Bridgett Cox, Hamilton
1969 Cindy Dickman, Auburn
1970 Connie Rapp, Garrett
1971 Sheila Lillie, Garrett
1972 Janice Dove, Garrett
1973 Jayne Ellison, Auburn
1974 Jamie Wise, Garrett
1975 Lauri Davis, Eastside
1976 Sue Call, Hamilton
1977 Joy Zeigler, Eastside
1978 Susan Griffith, Hamilton
1979 Diane Stahl
1980 Beth VanZile, Garrett
1981 Joy Hixson, Garrett
1982 Colleen Thomas, Hamilton
1983 Angie Gollmer, Eastside
1984 Traci Weilbaker
1985 Michelle Dangler, Eastside
1986 Lynn Brown, DeKalb
1987 Beth Washler, Eastside
1988 Tanessa Burnett, DeKalb
1989 Melissa Crow, Eastside
1990 Catina Hart, Garrett
1991 Stacey Warstler, Eastside
1992 Dawn Libby, Faith Christian Academy
1993 Kelly Miller, Eastside
1994 Jaime Mitchell, Auburn
1995 Deanna Graves, Eastside
1996 Nikki Gurtner, Hamilton
1997 Jillian Brinkman, DeKalb
1998 Tonya Armstrong, Auburn
1999 Holly Brewer, Garrett
2000 Lyndsey Johnson, DeKalb
2001 Sarah Haworth, DeKalb
2002 Megan Meadors, DeKalb
2003 Ashley Bauman, DeKalb (first year of open pageant format)
2004 Kelli Dove, Garrett
2005 Allie Gurtner, DeKalb
2006 Cassie Barnhart, Garrett
2007 Lauren Marshall, Garrett
2008 Ashton Johnson, Garrett
2009 Mei-Lyn Yeoh, Lakewood Park
2010 Terrin Thomas, Auburn
2011 Paige Grate, DeKalb
2012 Madison Seifert, Auburn
2013 Samantha Hunt, Auburn, (Ball State)
2014 Megan Smaltz, Auburn
2015 Alexandrea Gottfried, Garrett
2016 McKenna Clifford, DeKalb, (Purdue)
2017 Delaney Atkinson, Garrett
2018 Pyper Dobson, Garrett (held inside, weather)
2019 Caitlyn Taylor (Purdue)
2020 Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Payton Warfield, Garrett
2022 Lauren Brown, Eastside (Purdue).
* Compiled by Sue Carpenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.