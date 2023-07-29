School board to conduct executive session
HAMILTON — The Hamilton board of school trustees will be holding an executive session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for the purpose of reviewing and interviewing potential school board candidates.
School board to conduct executive session
HAMILTON — The Hamilton board of school trustees will be holding an executive session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for the purpose of reviewing and interviewing potential school board candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.