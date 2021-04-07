SPENCERVILLE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of S.R. 1 next week for railroad crossing work.
The Norfolk Southern railroad is conducting the work between Bishop Road and County Line Road, just south of the Allen-DeKalb county line.
Work is expected to start on or after Monday and will last for approximately four days. INDOT said all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Motorists should use the posted detour of S.R. 8 and Interstate 69, INDOT advised.
