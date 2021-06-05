AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings May 25 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Justin Moreno of the 7800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, received a pair of two-year sentences, all suspended except 540 days, for domestic battery and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Devin Hickman of the 4100 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor, and 90 days of incarceration, all suspended, for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 180 days. He received credit for two days he served in jail while the case was pending.
Anthony Profitt of the 5100 block of C.R. 19, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a passenger under age 16, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for one year. He received credit for 49 days he served while the case was pending.
Jeremiah Truelove, whose address was listed as being in care of Serenity House, in the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was sentenced to 300 days of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 38 days he served while the case was pending.
