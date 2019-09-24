AUBURN — DeKalb Health Medical Group has been awarded an Exemplary Status certificate from the Great Lakes Practice Transformation Network.
The network aims to guide 15,000-plus clinicians in five states — Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, and Ohio — through Centers for Medicare and Medicaid-identified five phases of patient-centric practice transformation necessary to effectively participate in value-based care.
The network works in conjunction with partnering quality advisors to implement lean projects, monitor quality measures and conduct a variety of activities to improve clinical care. DeKalb Health Medical Group has been a participant of the network for the last four years. More than 60 physician practices were participating from Indiana.
To achieve Exemplary Status, a physician practice had to exceed notable benchmark improvement assessments for each multi-criteria measure.
“Keep up the momentum,” challenged Fundisani Mangena, a senior quality advisor from Purdue Health Advisors. “Continue to make it part of the culture of the organization, improving processes one item at a time, improve the quality of care and the patient experience.”
As part of the evaluation criteria, every six months DeKalb Health Medical Group answered a series of questions designed by CMS, then assessing and implementing feedback to continue toward marked improvement while progressing through multiple phases of criteria until they achieved the highest levels.
DeKalb Health Medical Group also had to demonstrate a marked improvement in clinical quality by reporting quarterly measures for high-blood-pressure control, influenza immunizations and diabetes control.
In addition, a review was conducted to determine if the physician practices were emphasizing a patient-centered culture and involved in patient and family engagement.
