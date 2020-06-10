AUBURN — The books that started a Facebook furor over Eckhart Public Library have not been hidden from view, the library’s president says.
“They remain on display. They’re just on a different shelf,” said Carolyn Foley, president of the library’s board of trustees.
Anger at the library exploded on Facebook this week, after an employee posted Tuesday that she had resigned in protest over what she perceived as censorship in removal of a display about LGBTQ Pride Month.
“It had nothing to do with the subject matter. it was simply placed in the wrong spot by an employee who was not given an appropriate directive,” Foley said about the Pride Month display.
Foley added, “I think there are some concerns among members of the public that either the library director or the board of trustees ordered that the display be dismantled because of how those in political power would view the display.”
That was the accusation by the former employee, who identifies herself on Facebook only as “Heidi C.” She alleged that she overheard library managers saying the LGBTQ display was removed because it might upset conservative elected officials who hold influence over the library budget.
“I think that may come from a prior conversation where some members of the staff were made aware by Janelle and by myself that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our budget is being impacted by people’s ability to pay their property taxes,” Foley said, referring to library Director Janelle Graber.
Foley noted that the ex-employee’s Facebook post said she overheard a conversation in which she was not a participant.
“I can only assume that she did not hear correctly or misunderstood,” Foley said.
Foley blamed the entire situation on misunderstanding. She said a staff member thought nothing was planned for a particular display area and created a display for LGBT Pride Month, which is observed in June.
Foley said Graber had ordered a different display for that spot in the library and removed the incorrect display.
“Because she appreciated what the intent was for the display” on LGBTQ pride, Foley said, “she put the materials in other locations in the library.” The Pride Month materials now are in multiple locations, Foley said.
“What was really an issue between a couple of employees not communicating turned into this issue that has caused a great deal of people a lot of angst. … We now have these allegations that we are not supportive of our community as a whole in all of its diversity,” Foley said.
“While I am personally horrified that so many people are thinking these terrible things about the library that are absolutely untrue, I also take a sense of hope from that — that clearly, our community views us as that safe place,” Foley said.
The outrage “shows us how important we are to the community and how much trust people place in us,” Foley said.
As numerous people asked about the situation on the library’s Facebook page Wednesday, someone posting for the library repeatedly wrote “thank you for your feedback” and “thanks for reaching out to us” without explaining the situation. The library posts at one point said the Pride Month items had been returned to their regular shelves instead of remaining in a special display.
The library staff will focus on how to improve communication between team members so something similar does not happen again, Foley said.
“I really think that this is a very good example of how clear communication is necessary in the functioning of any agency,” she said.
“I think it is also a very clear example of why using the internet and allegations made on the internet without any followup investigation can result in really hard feelings and damage that is very difficult to repair,” she continued.
“There have been a lot of allegations on Facebook that the library director or the board of trustees has engaged in some kind of censorship, and that is not the case. The books were moved from one shelf to another shelf within the same building.”
