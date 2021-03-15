AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners say they’re willing to sell the current DeKalb County Highway Department site to the City of Auburn.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley sent the commissioners a letter offering to pay the appraised value of $305,000 for the approximately 5-acre property in south Auburn.
“I like that idea. I like his vision. I like that it benefits the whole county,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said Monday.
“I would like to see the city get the property, because I do think they’ll do good things with it,” Sanderson added later during the commissioners’ weekly meeting at the courthouse.
“I think everyone wins in this deal,” he concluded.
The property is becoming available because the commissioners plan to buy a 15-acre site on the east side of Waterloo as a new, larger home for the county Highway Department.
As he promised last week, Ley made the city’s offer to buy the property, which lies directly north of Eckhart Park.
“The City desires the transfer of the County Highway property specifically to increase the footprint of Eckhart Park and to create a one-of-a-kind greenspace and park that will allow for a natural flow between the museum, Cedar Creek and the park,” Ley’s letter said.
“There is potential for this to be part of a greenway that will extend from the museum campus to the north side of Auburn and connect to other parks and trails located within the County. Leveraging nearby green space and Cedar Creek will allow that to happen. The County property is strategic to increasing the greenspace footprint of DeKalb County,” the mayor added.
“Increasing the footprint of recreational access is a key part of our mission as public servants,” Ley wrote.
Ley’s offer says the city would pay $305,000 and all costs for closing and recording the transaction.
The mayor proposed that the city would take occupancy of the property on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioners will ask him to wait a little longer.
Sanderson said the commissioners would like to turn the property over to the city exactly two years after the sale is complete.
The extra time would be helpful to Brett Henderson, who is selling his Waterloo property to the county for its appraised value of $1,073,000.
As Sanderson described the proposed timetable, the county would like to move the highway department to Waterloo by June 2022. At that point, Henderson would transfer his operations to temporary quarters at the highway department’s current Auburn site for about one year.
During the first year after the sale, the county would have the right to construct additional buildings on the Waterloo property, while Henderson maintained his business there.
Everything depends on the county receiving approval from the Waterloo Plan Commission to build the additional structures.
“We really don’t want to close on this property until we are sure we can build what we want,” Sanderson said.
Last week, Ley described his vision for expanding Eckhart Park, including the existing county highway department site.
The city also would move its own street department, now based north of the park, to a site that is still to be determined. That would open a wide, new entrance to the park.
The mayor’s plan also calls for removing barriers between the park and the city’s two automobile museums, which lie immediately to the southwest of Eckhart Park.
Log In
