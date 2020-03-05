INDIANAPOLIS — Members of DeKalb High School’s Baron Brigade band program won 10 awards Saturday in the Indiana State School Music Association State Solo & Ensemble contest at Indianapolis.
“These students did a great job preparing even with the adversity due to weather and school cancellations,” said Shanna Lank, DeKalb High School’s director of bands.
Four of DeKalb’s ensembles earned gold ratings:
• Woodwind Choir — Madison Greenfield, Alina Grimes, Cailyn George, Iona Carey, Olivia Benbow, Arayia Weatherspoon, Alana Morris, Kyra Sells, Trebor Smith, Parker Morton, Luke Helmkamp, Gabe Tobierre and Lexis Day;
• Flute Quartet — Madison Greenfield, Alina Grimes, Cailyn George and Iona Carey;
• French Horn Quartet — Hunter Smith, Preston Allen, Ryan Jauregui and Kyle Schamper; and
• Trumpet Quartet — Ethan Wood, Katie Bainbridge, Will Holben, Warren Force.
Three DeKalb soloists earned five gold ratings:
• Clarinet — Olivia Benbow;
• Bass Clarinet — Olivia Benbow;
• Flute — Madison Greenfield;
• Trumpet — Katie Bainbridge; and
• Flugelhorn — Katie Bainbridge.
A silver rating went to DeKalb’s saxophone quartet — Kyra Sells, Josh Allen, Luke Helmkamp and Parker Morton.
