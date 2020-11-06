AUBURN — The 2020 election brought a number of firsts and records for DeKalb County voters.
The election set records for the most votes (19,817), the most early votes (12,803, or 65%), the most mail votes (2,550) and the most in-person early votes (10,253).
DeKalb County used 10 vote centers for the first time in a fall election, after introducing them in the June primary. Instead of voting in their home precincts, voters could choose the most convenient of 10 sites across the county.
At 67.3% of registered voters, the county’s turnout set a high for recent history. The 2016 turnout was 56.6%, and the recent high was 59% in 2008.
Mail-in votes more than tripled the total from four years ago, and walk-in early voters doubled the 2016 number.
Despite the challenges involved with the record numbers, all the votes were counted and reported within a couple of hours after the polls closed Tuesday at 6 p.m., on a similar schedule to previous years.
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said Tuesday’s counting of the 2,550 mail-in ballots went a lot more smoothly than in the June primary election, because her office and the DeKalb County Election Board knew what to expect.
Prior to the June primary, 750 was the most mail-in ballots DeKalb County ever had, Albright said.
“ … So in the primary, when we had thousands, we just didn’t know how long the process really would take, not to mention the state was shut down, and during the entire primary I was working with limited staff due to the pandemic,” Albright added.
Going into Tuesday’s general election, Albright said, the county Election Board knew what to expect with counting the absentee ballots and the time it would take. A total of 2,550 mail-in absentee ballots were cast in DeKalb County’s general election.
Albright said Democrats and Republicans appointed a few of her staff to serve as bi-partisan Absentee Board members to assist with mailing out ballots and verifying signatures when they were returned.
“That saved a lot of time when it came to counting on Election Day,” she said.
In addition to mail-in absentee votes, DeKalb County also had 10,245 walk-in absentee voters in the weeks before Election Day.
With the county’s move to vote centers, this year marked the first time voters could vote early at locations other than the DeKalb County Courthouse. Additional early voting opportunities also were offered at New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, Coburn Corners Church of Christ in St. Joe and Dayspring Community Church in Auburn.
