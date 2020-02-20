WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School band members went to Angola Middle School on Feb. 1 to show off their talents at the ISSMA Solo and Ensemble Contest.
More than 100 band students participated in 52 separate events. They earned 43 gold ratings, seven silver ratings and two bronze ratings.
“We couldn’t be more proud of their hard work, and it was great to just sit back and watch their hard work be rewarded,” said director Colby Stackhouse. “Two of our middle schoolers, Emma Salisbury and Sylvia Benbow, will be heading to ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble with their solos. To put this into perspective, to get to state-level S&E you must perform a Group 1 piece and receive a gold rating. Group 1 music is the hardest level you can enter, and they were judged on the same scale that a senior in high school would be. They made this happen as eighth- graders. How awesome is that?”
Results for DeKalb Middle School band members:
Soloists receiving gold: Emma Salisbury (Group 1), Sylvia Benbow (Group 1), Lily Cole, Chloe Payton, Natalie Schultis, Bridget Dunn, Steven Waters, Maya Kling, Lydia Hallman, Cade Speer, Addison Taylor, Preston Couch, Carter Birchfield, Logan Hartsough, Aadon Beck, Ava Short, Levi Webb (two solos, both gold), Magi Owsley, Aiden Baer, Jack Stoy, Sam Holben, Collin Browand and Kaden Hartman-Crowel.
Soloists receiving silver: Alyssa Greenfield (Group 1), John Platt.
Soloists receiving bronze: Khuyler Slone, Brian Kitch.
Ensembles receiving gold:
Woodwind trio: Shelby Badger, Lucy Collins, Cade Speer.
Sax trio: Sylvia Benbow, Alyssa Greenfield, Elizabeth Jones.
Woodwind trio: Alyssa Greenfield, Shelby Badger, Sylvia Benbow.
Woodwind trio: Libby Rowe, Natalie Schultis, and Elizabeth Jones.
Woodwind quartet: Alyssa Greenfield, Emma Salisbury, Sylvia Benbow, Lily Cole.
Trumpet trio: Addison Taylor, Maddie Ball, Erica Burke.
Percussion trio: Sam Holben, Jack Stoy, Ian Miller.
Flute trio: Claire Yoder, Camila Ozuna-Ruiz, Chloe Payton.
Woodwind quintet: Chloe Payton, Camila Ozuna-Ruiz, Jonathon Ballard, Claire Yoder, Steven Waters.
Trumpet trio: Chase King, Preston Couch, Carter Birchfield.
Brass quartet: Levi Webb, Brayden Ream, Nikolas Takayama, Aidan Baer.
Brass quartet: Cedric Carnahan, Nathaniel Berridge, Brian Kitch, Brayden Ream.
Woodwind trio: Haley Frost, Reilley Fletcher, Titus Refner.
Percussion trio: Collin Browand, Gabe Liby, Kaden Hartman-Crowell.
Percussion quartet: Isaiah Hefty, Luke Merritt, Mya Stowell, Cody Bernard.
Woodwind quartet: Maya Kling, Makenzie Schory, Kyla LaRue, Alice Chitwood.
Trumpet trio: Schuyler Wells, Kate Rowe, Christian Hartsfield.
Trumpet trio: Isaac Kuhlhorst, Armani Parker, Taylor Reeves.
Woodwind quartet: Reese Norrick, Brennan Helmkamp, Brandan Hammer, Luke Keesler.
Woodwind 1uartet: Makenzie Schory, Veronicka Bauman, Graece Warren, Riley Isbell.
Ensembles receiving silver:
Brass quintet: Jack Peel, Jaren Mcintire, Gabe Ackerman, Beckett Neal, Josh Wirges. (Group 1)
Brass quintet: Addison Taylor, Zaidan Krontz, Gabe Ackerman, Khuyler Slone, Josh Wirges.
Brass trio: Nikolas Takayama, Levi Webb, Preston Couch.
Brass trio: Magi Owsley, Avery Fleming, Cedric Carnahan.
Brass quintet: Keegan Grim, Griffin Elkins, Aadon Beck, Ava Short, Connor Clingan.
