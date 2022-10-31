COVID, flu shot clinic scheduled
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department and Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St, Auburn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10.
COVID monovalent will be on hand for people ages 5 and up for first and second doses. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster will also be available for people ages 12 and up whom have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least 2 months since the last COVID-19 vaccination.
Flu vaccine will also be available. It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection to wait at least three months before getting the new booster. To register, visit ourshot.gov Walk-ins are also welcome.
