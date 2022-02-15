School resource officers provide a valuable service in the daily environment for local school districts.
They are there for the most important of reasons: safety and security.
At the same time, they can be sounding boards for students seeking advice or to provide a calm voice in an otherwise tense situation.
Tuesday was National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.
Gerald Kline, Ben Rice and Rick Short are deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department who are assigned as school resource officers at the county’s public schools.
A deputy since June 1988, Kline is in his eighth year as an SRO, all at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
In his career, Kline has worn a number of hats, including as Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor, road deputy and chief deputy of the department.
“I like being able to socialize with the kids,” Kline said of being an SRO. “Every day is a little different, and in police work, every day is different.
“You really get to know people on a personal level (at school) than going to a call and just leaving the call when you’re done.
“My goal is to be more personable with the kids, to create relationships, not so much that I’m this authority figure, hoping that they do something wrong so I can catch them doing it.
“It is definitely not that.”
With 20 years in law enforcement, Short joined DeKalb Eastern as a part-time resource officer at Riverdale Elementary in 2016. He became full-time with the school district in August 2017.
When asked what he enjoys most about being a resource officer, Short has a quick response: “The kids by far; just getting to know the kids.
“The most gratifying thing is watching them grow into young adults. I’ve had the opportunity to see a few of the kids after they graduate and go on to do bigger and better things in their lives,” he said. “They stop in on occasion and talk.”
“Officer Short is a tremendous asset for Eastside,” principal Larry Yoder said. “His presence during tense situations is appreciated. His personality and demeanor will often have a calming effect during most situations.
“He enjoys interacting with students and our students view him as a mentor and role model.”
Rice and a team of part-time school resource officers are valuable resources at DeKalb Central Schools.
Rice is stationed at DeKalb High School but serves the entire school district. Deputy Ben Browand is part-time SRO at J.R. Watson and McKenney-Harrison elementary schools. Deputy Mathew Haber is part-time SRO at Country Meadow and Waterloo elementary schools. Officer Josh Heffelfinger of the Waterloo Marshal’s Department is a part-time SRO at DeKalb Middle School.
“They help keep the schools safe and secure as well as building positive relationships and interactions with students and families,” said DeKalb Central safety director Austin Harrison.
Kline said he reviews case report and complaint entries from both the Garrett Police Department and sheriff’s department to determine if there may be any students or parents affected.
“Before the start of the day, I may either stay here at the high school or go over to the middle school and welcome the kids in.
“Then, it’s seeing what happens the rest of the day,” he stated. “For instance, maybe a kid has been involved with something at school that I may sit in Mr. Weber (high school assistant principal Justin Weber) or Mrs. Pepple (middle school assistant principal Canden Pepple).
“I don’t do discipline, but I do sit in on some discipline issues once in a while,” Kline stresses. “If a discipline issue becomes a criminal issue, then I’m definitely involved with that, but that’s far and few between.”
He makes regular visits to the offices at the middle and high school and serves as a lunch monitor at the high school on a daily basis.
“Kids come up and talk to me. Over the years, I’ve learned a lot of the kids’ names,” Kline said. “A typical conversation with a high school kid happens every day.
“(I’m) just trying to build some relationships with them so they’re comfortable. If there’s an issue, they’re comfortable telling me about it,” Kline explained. “Certain things have to do with the law but other things don’t have anything to do with law.”
For Short, an average day may involve patrolling the hallways at Eastside Junior-Senior High School with his K9 partner Raven, a 4-year-old black Labrador retriever.
“I interact with the kids and socialize,” Short said. “Raven gets most of the attention.”
The dog was born in Poland and Short acquired her when she was just over a year old. “I started bringing her to school as soon as I got her, socializing her.”
Short and Raven completed the K9 academy in July 2019. They participate in regular training sessions, using two banks of unoccupied lockers for search exercises. Eastside students also built special wooden boxes for additional training exercises.
“We spend a lot of time training,” Short said. “The kids get a kick out of watching her work.” Raven is trained to detect a number of odors, including drugs and weapons.
“There are circumstances where I have to do actual law enforcement work, but primarily interacting with the kids and getting to know them.” On occasion, he is called upon to assist school personnel when vaping material is found on students.
Once a month, Short and Raven participate in training sessions at the Allen County K9 facility. In addition, they have been called upon to assist with locker and vehicle searches throughout the region, including other schools in the county and districts in surrounding counties.
If Raven alerts on a vehicle or locker, Short explained protocol is for school administrators conduct the actual search.
“If we get an alert, the administration does the searches on the property,” he said. “If there’s anything located, then law enforcement takes over at that point and goes through the necessary stages.”
Raven has proven to be a valuable asset, giving calming influence on more than one occasion.
“If we have a student that is in distress, I’ll go over,” Short said. “Usually, within 30 seconds of Raven being around, she gets them calmed down and they go back into their classroom.
“Raven is a huge benefit within the school setting as far as being able to comfort and being able to take the stressors away from the kids.”
“It’s different than your typical call-to-call on the road,” Kline said of being an SRO. “I enjoy the people I work with at Garrett are fantastic to work with.
“They’re awesome people and you can tell they’re very dedicated to promoting a very positive atmosphere for the kids.
“I feel very fortunate to be here.”
