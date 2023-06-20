S.R. 427 to close for repairs

HAMILTON — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of S.R. 427 for construction.
Starting on or after June 26, crews will begin a road reconstruction project from S.R. 1 to the Ohio State Line. A culvert replacement will also take place over Baker Ditch.
Work is expected to wrap up by mid-November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of S.R. 1, U.S. 20 and Ohio S.R. 49, or seek an alternate route.
INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.
