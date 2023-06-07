Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Shawn Haffner, 38, of the 5300 block of Eastwick Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. June 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Ron Terry, 48, of the 700 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. June 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony).
