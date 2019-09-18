BUTLER — The inaugural Butler Main Street Harvest Festival will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, and events are being planned, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Broadway. Guest of honor state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will be part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the festival at 5 p.m.
There will be a hay bale maze and petting zoo, sponsored by the Eastside FFA chapter.
Other sponsored activities will include:
• Face painting, sponsored by the Eastside Junior-Senior High School Art Department;
• Harvest Craft Corner, sponsored by the Butler Public Library;
• Hay rides, sponsored by Butler American Legion Post 202;
• Pumpkin pie baking contest, sponsored by the Young Professional of DeKalb County. Participants can bring their pies to the event for judging;
• Pumpkin decorating contest, sponsored by the Butler Rotary Club and Eastside Rotary Interact Club;
• Tractor show, sponsored by Bunge and the Andersons;
• Apple bobbing contest, sponsored by the 4H Cloverleafs, 4H Power and the Nevershirk 4H clubs; and
• Bean bag toss and wooden disk drop, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Concessions will be available from Kaiser’s Food Center and the Butler United Methodist Church. A cruise-in will take place at the American Legion post, just north of the festival site at 118 N. Broadway.
Sponsorships are lining up for events, and donations are coming in from several Butler area businesses, including the Butler American Legion, Heidtman Steel, Bunge, The Andersons and Sebert Oil.
Openings are still available for the farmer’s market and the parade. More information about the festival and parade sign-up forms are available on Facebook at Butler Main Street Association. Inquiries regarding the farmers market may be directed to Jodi Barber at Jodi.Barber@Heidtman.com or by calling (419) 392-5645.
