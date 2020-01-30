AUBURN — With a cast of veteran actors and newcomers, Auburn Actors Theater will stage another of its wacky musical comedies this weekend at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren.
“Bed Side Manor” takes the stage for sold-out shows Friday and Saturday nights, but tickets still remain for Sunday’s matinee.
“It’s that kind of Robin Williams slapstick humor,” director-actor Jed Freels said.
The show takes place in a hospital where one doctor “believes he can cure everything through laughter,” but a straight-laced rival physician wants to shut down the whole operation. Complicating matters, a TV crew is shooting an episode of “This Was Your Life” at the institution.
Real-life cousins Vince Rainelli and Kaleb McKown play the leading roles of the two doctors.
“They’re just a ball to watch. Once they get singing and once they start back and forth at each other, it looks like a couple of cousins,” Freels said about the two recent DeKalb High School graduates. “It’s really great to see that next generation coming back to us after being trained and going out and doing things.”
The giant cast of 27 actors ranges from third-graders to longtime veterans, supported by five technical crew members.
Tickets are priced at $16 for Sunday’s show, which begins with a luncheon served at 12:30 p.m. to benefit the church’s mission work. The curtain will go up around 1:15 p.m.
Tickets may be reserved by calling 925-2838. The church is at 2939 C.R. 15 northwest of Auburn.
“We still think it’s one of the greatest deals in musical theater,” Freels said. “The show runs about 90 minutes. You’ll be home by 3 o’clock with plenty of time to decompress before the Super Bowl.”
The show marks the 29th season for Auburn Actors Theater.
“ˆIt’s been a long time since 1992, but it seems like theater just continues to grow in our community,” Freels said. “The more signs we have of the arts, the richer a community becomes.”
