ANGOLA — Trine University added four new faculty members in January at its Angola campus for the spring 2022 semester.
Hemin Mohammed, Ph.D., has joined the university as assistant professor of civil engineering.
After earning his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Tikrit in Iraq, Mohammed worked in various engineering and management roles on multiple projects in that country. He most recently served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Kansas, where he earned both his Master of Science and Ph.D. in civil engineering.
Alex Kutsenok joins Trine as an assistant professor of computer science and information technology.
In addition to teaching experience at the high school and college level, Kutsenok’s background includes serving as a software engineer for a video game company and military projects, and a research fellow at Michigan State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in secondary education: mathematics from Indiana University-Fort Wayne.
Steven Messer has joined the university as a biology instructor.
Messer’s background includes teaching and research at Towson University, the University of Rochester and Arizona State University. A Ph.D. candidate in biology at ASU, he also holds an M.S. in biology from Towson and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Elmhurst University.
Oriana McBride is now a physics instructor at Trine, after working in the university’s writing center and as a laboratory teaching assistant. In addition to her work at Trine, McBride has served as a research technician at Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan, Michigan.
She graduated from Trine in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
