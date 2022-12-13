INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 senate page program, according to state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo.
Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
“When I was in high school, I served as a page for former state Sen. Charles “Bud” Meeks,” Johnson said. “It was a valuable experience when I participated, and I encourage students who are looking to engage with their state and community to come join us at the Statehouse for a day.”
The senate page program begins in January and runs through early April. Positions fill quickly, so interested students are encouraged to apply early.
Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Students begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit indianasenaterepublicans.com/page-program.
