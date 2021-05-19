AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will host a pre-season performance by the Fort Wayne Ballet Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The performance is free and open to the public. The community is invited to celebrate the start of summer with the Firefly Tour 21, presented by Jaguar Land Rover Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne Ballet is a nationally recognized and critically acclaimed professional ballet company, dance academy and performing arts organization that originated in 1956. The ballet’s mission is to “feed the spirit and spark the imagination through the highest caliber professional and academy performances, dance training, and community engagement.“ The academy offers multiple levels of dance instruction, annually performs three main stage public events, and performs a variety of dance offerings in venues throughout the northeast Indiana community.
Fort Wayne Ballet said it thanks Jaguar Land Rover Fort Wayne for its generous support of this season’s premiere Firefly Tour 21. Fort Wayne Ballet is a funded member of Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and is funded in part by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. More information is available at fortwayneballet.org.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will open its summer season on Friday, June 4, with Big Caddy Daddy, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union. The Outdoor Theater will announce its full schedule of summer performances next week. To see the complete schedule now, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org. People can become members of the outdoor theater's Facebook page to have all of the latest, up-to-date information.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The outdoor theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, immediately east of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Each event occurs rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
