Local police make arrests on May 30
Local police made these arrests May 30, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brian Williams, 42, of the 4000 block of Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jaade Thomas, 20, of the 14000 block of Cardwell Street, Livonia, Michigan, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Leslie Morton, 42, of the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Lundy Crager, 31, of the 400 block of C.R. 34, Corunna, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Nathan Lundgren, 30, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, Angola, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.