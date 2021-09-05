AUBURN — A 1933 Duesenberg Model J made an encore appearance in Auburn this weekend, more than five decades since it last visited the Home of the Classics.
Steve Snyder of Orange, California, brought the automobile back to Auburn and drove it in Saturday’s Parade of Classics.
The car originally was sold new to the president of Morton Salt in Chicago, Snyder explained.
“My folks bought it in 1965 and took it to this show in 1965,” Snyder said.
When the family moved to California, the car “went down for quite some time” but over the past couple of years, had undergone work that allowed it to return to Auburn.
“”We got it done and are excited about it,” Snyder said.
The Duesenberg was on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for a period of time before Snyder picked it up for its parade appearance. Now the car will be shipped back home, Snyder said.
The Duesenberg was one of 170 automobiles that rolled along Saturday’s parade route.
Celebrating “Women Behind the Wheel,” the festival parade featured grand marshal and race car driver Lyn St. James, who rode in an Auburn automobile driven and owned by Kari Ackerman of Auburn.
A pre-parade line-up also featured Friend of the Festival honoree Greg Scghlosser, festival artist Amanda Peet, and the daughter and grandchildren of automobile designer Gordon Buehrig, Barbara Orlando and Logan and Jordan Orlando.
The family of E.L. Cord, who led the Auburn Automobile Co. during its peak in the 1920s and 1930s, also rode in the parade.
A 1912 Auburn was introduced as the oldest Auburn in the parade. The vehicle has a top speed of 45 mph, the crowd heard.
The Dickman family of Auburn drove cars in the parade in memory of the late Burt and Elsie Dickman, who were longtime owners of classic cars built by the Auburn Automobile Co.
A Cord automobile sporting a paint job of “Palm Beach Tan” was introduced as being the Cord owned by aviator Amelia Earhart.
Cars that were in original condition or in a state of restoration also garnered the attention of parade spectators.
