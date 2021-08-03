AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting grant proposals for local literacy programs. Requests can be submitted now through Aug. 31. A total of $5,000 is available for granting.
The grants are awarded from the foundation’s Literacy Fund, established by members of the Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle. Grants will focus on programs that contribute to the skill development of lifelong learners in DeKalb County, including adults’ and children’s learning opportunities.
In 2020, the Literacy Fund granted over $4,000 to seven charitable organizations and schools.
Charitable organizations that provide literacy programs are invited to submit a one-page request letter describing the programs for which they seek funding. Each letter should include contact information, a specific dollar request, and how that money will be spent. Submissions should be emailed to program@cfdekalb.org. Giving circle members will then vote on the proposals that will receive funding. Grants will be announced in October.
More information on the Literacy Fund is available at cfdekalb.org. Click on “Grants,” then “Literacy Fund.” Direct questions to program@cfdeklab.org or call 925-0311.
The Mother Goose on the Loose Giving Circle was formed in 2004 to create an endowment fund that supports literacy programs in DeKalb County. Since 2005, the fund has provided over 100 grants for a total of more than $70,000.
