AUBURN — Island Vibe will perform at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The musical duo plays the beach party sound of Jimmy Buffet and the Caribbean and will fill the stage with tropical party music. They even get children in the audience involved.
Island Vibe features steel drummer and percussionist Doug Laughlin and guitarist Rod Bowers. They perform throughout Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, playing their repertoire of over 600 songs, all with an island flair.
On Sunday at 7 p.m., the outdoor theater will host a Flag Day ceremony. Sponsored by the Elks Lodge 1978, the annual holiday celebrates the history and symbolism of the American flag. While not an official federal holiday, its observance is traditionally proclaimed each year by the president of the United States. Traditionally celebrated on June 14, the observance is celebrated at the outdoor theater on Sunday evening to allow more people to attend.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
