AUBURN — Firefighters are trying to determine what sparked a fire in a south side industrial facility just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Auburn firefighters were dispatched at 10:38 p.m. to Carlex Glass of America, 1900 S. Center St., for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed by employees that an electrical substation was on fire inside the building, according to a news release.
Firefighters entered the building and discovered a working fire in a main electrical area inside. The news release said the building's sprinkler system contained the fire to that area until it could be fully extinguished by firefighters.
There was no fire extension beyond the electrical area. All employees evacuated the building safely and there were no injuries.
The fire was declared under control at 10:55 p.m. Firefighters returned to service at 12:30 a.m.
The fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
Auburn crews were assisted at the scene by the Garrett and Waterloo fire departments, Auburn Police and Parkview EMS. Butler firefighters provided coverage at Fire Station 1.
